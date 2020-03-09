Siddharth Banerjee moves on from Facebook India

Banerjee had joined Facebook in 2019 after a stint at Vodafone as EVP of marketing. His next move remains unknown.
Siddharth Banerjee has resigned from his position as director - global sales at Facebook India. Sources have confirmed that he has served his notice period and moved on from the company. Banerjee has worked across sectors in marketing roles in countries like Singapore, UK and Sri Lanka.
Prior to joining Facebook, Banerjee was working at Vodafone India as EVP - marketing. Before joining the telecom company, he spent 15 years working with FMCG multinational Hindustan Unilever and the last role he worked at, was as a country marketing director - a role similar to the CMO function. He was also a member of the Management Committee at Unilever Sri Lanka.
Siddharth is an alumnus of La Martiniere College, Lucknow and holds B.A. Economics (Honours) and M.B.A degrees from the University of Delhi. He has also studied at Harvard Business School and is a National Talent Scholar (NTSE) and a Chevening Scholar at the University of Oxford, according to his Linkedin profile.
In an earlier interview with afaqs!, Banerjee commented on a variety of topics relating to his stint at Facebook India, and also spoke about learnings from his career as a marketer.
He mainly swears by three marketing insights, “The first insight never changes — it stays constant like a lighthouse — and that is the respect for the consumer. Marketers need to spend time in terms of understanding and decoding their consumer. The second insight, is on the topic of ecosystem partnerships. We believe that there are certain things can be solved when we come together, as an industry and as a community. So it's about partnerships and building ecosystems of like-minded people and organisations,” he said.
The third insight he talked about was the focus on measurement, “What gets tracked and measured ultimately becomes our way to then work even closely and deeply with our partners. So, I have a deep respect for measurement and also a lot of work that we do internally is around measurement. Measurement builds confidence and credibility for a brand to try and experiment with the way they create content,” Banerjee signed off.
During the same interview, he also spoke about the short attention spans that digital-first users tend to have. Banerjee said, “Regardless of attention spans, a good brand is always built on a strong promise or proposition based on an authentic product truth. The basics will not change, no matter how many years go by.”