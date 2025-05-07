Siddharth Zarabi appointed as Group Editor, Alok Nair takes Independent Charge of Overall SBU

Business Today has announced the elevation of Siddharth Zarabi to the role of Group Editor, additionally Alok Nair will take on the role of independent incharge of the Strategic Business Unit (SBU).

The announcement was made internally to the India Today Group team.

Zarabi, Editor at Business Today, has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of leading the brand's digital platform. Zarabi, who has successfully led BT’s print and TV platforms over the past four years, will now help unify Business Today’s presence across Print, TV, and Digital. In his expanded role, he will report to Aroon Purie, editor-in-chief, for print, and to the digital and TV leadership.

Alok Nair, who has served as COO of Business Today for around four years, will now take independent charge of the brand's Strategic Business Unit (SBU). Nair has played a key role in scaling the Business Today brand and will continue to lead its growth in this expanded role. He will now report directly to Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO, India Today Group.