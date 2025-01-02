Siddhartha Juneja joins NIVEA India as new E-Commerce Director

NIVEA India announced the appointment of Siddhartha Juneja as its new e-commerce director, effective January 2, 2025. With over 15 years of experience in FMCG and retail, Juneja is a seasoned expert in e-commerce and omnichannel growth strategies.

Juneja's career spans leadership roles at Mondelez, Flipkart, and Kellogg's, where he successfully drove e-commerce growth, sales, and marketing. Most recently, as head of omni channel at Mondelez, Juneja successfully drove scaling of e-commerce and modern trade capabilities, focusing on data analytics, content, assortment, activation and media. At Flipkart, he played a key role in evolving the Grocery BU strategy across pricing, assortment, merchandising, and performance marketing, leading to Flipkart’s success in the grocery segment.

In his new role, Juneja will lead NIVEA’s e-commerce strategies to advance digital capabilities and accelerate growth in the online skincare market. He will focus on leveraging emerging digital opportunities to expand NIVEA’s presence and build stronger consumer relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Geetika Mehta, managing director of NIVEA India, said: "We warmly welcome Siddhartha Juneja to the NIVEA family. His deep understanding of e-commerce and omni-channel strategies will help us accelerate NIVEA's digital transformation and strengthen our connection with consumers in the ever-evolving online space. With his leadership, we are confident that NIVEA India will continue to thrive and innovate in the e-commerce landscape.”

Siddhartha Juneja expressed his enthusiasm about joining NIVEA India: “I’m excited to join NIVEA India at such an exciting time for the brand. With its strong legacy and focus on digital innovation, my goal is to enhance NIVEA’s digital capabilities, expand our e-commerce footprint, and deliver superior online experiences to consumers, while deepening customer partnerships. I look forward to collaborating with the team to strengthen NIVEA’s presence in the e-commerce skincare market.”