Siddhartha Roy steps down as CEO of Hungama Digital Media

Siddhartha Roy has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Hungama

Digital Media Entertainment, marking the end of his tenure with the digital entertainment company.

Roy’s exit closes a chapter in which he oversaw key parts of Hungama’s digital entertainment portfolio across music, video, gaming and newer consumer formats. His tenure included work on international expansion, partnerships with telecom and device ecosystems, and collaborations with content creators and studios.

Before joining Hungama, he co-founded the youth network BigAdda and held senior roles at MTV Networks and Star TV.

Sharing his thoughts on the transition, Siddhartha said, “Hungama has been far more than a role — it has been a space of innovation, passion, and continuous growth. I am deeply grateful to my team for their unwavering trust and support throughout this journey. As I move forward, I carry these learnings and relationships with me.”