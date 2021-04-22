Sideways Consulting’s Satish Krishnamurthy joins TBWA\India as CSO

Krishnamurthy is taking the office from Subramanian Krishnan who is taking on a part-time consulting role with the agency.
Sideways Consulting’s head of the strategy Satish Krishnamurthy has joined TBWA\India as chief strategy officer.
As per reports, Krishnamurthy is taking the office from Subramanian Krishnan who is taking on a part-time consulting role with the agency.
In his previous stints, Krishnamurthy has worked with Jio as GM, brand strategy, Chairman’s Office; Reliance Industries as GM, brand strategy, Chairman’s Office; Loyakk Inc. as social influence consultant; Naked communications as communications strategist; DDB Mudra as Account Planner. In the past, he has also worked with TBWA\Chiat\NY as new business strategist and account planner.
On LinkedIn, Krishnamurthy lists his specialties as: human insights; channel-agnostic communications strategy; decision sciences; online behaviour; social media; behavioural economics; cognitive sciences; behaviour architecture; design; design thinking; influence; digital behaviour; new media; brand strategy; brand architecture; brand deployment.