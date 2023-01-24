Sideways onboards Aditi Patwardhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Aditi has 25 years of Marketing and Advertising experience across businesses and agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, Mattel, DCW Home Products.
Sideways has roped in Aditi Patwardhan as the Head of Strategy. Since its inception in 2015, Sideways (www.sideways.co.in) has partnered with over 100 clients such as Pidilite, Google, Unilever, P&G, Suhana Masala, Nykaa, Flipkart, Meesho, RBL Bank, Kia Motors. The nature of these partnerships span solving complex business issues, adoption and experience design of digital products, new product development/innovation, service design/customer engagement models, and, of course, brand strategy and advertising.
Speaking about the onboarding, Abhijit Avasthi, founder, of Sideways, says, "Clients come to us for a variety of problem statements besides their advertising needs. Aditi has the experience and the curiosity to be an able partner to our creative, tech and industrial design teams to help them come up with impactful solutions. Her joining us will add more heft to the remarkable Strategy team at Sideways."
Sonali Sehgal, co-founder, Sideways, added, "Aditi brings onboard a holistic strategic leadership having spent time both in Marketing and Advertising. Her drive for problem-solving across customer journeys, doing right by brand and enthusiasm of exploring the new aligned with us philosophically."
Commenting on joining Sideways, Aditi says, “I was drawn to Abhijit/Sonali’s “creative problem solving” vision and could sense a personal fit. I am excited to join the multi-talented team as they reimagine solutions and adoption journeys, 'going Sideways'."
Aditi has 25 years of Marketing and Advertising experience across businesses and agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, Mattel, DCW Home Products, International Bestfoods and Dabur India. She is a problem-solver, and a brand/business builder. Her strength lies in joining the dots between consumer, culture and creative and this comes not just from her rich 15 years of Advertising experience, but also her 10 years in various Marketing roles.
She has partnered with global brands for Unilever, P&G, and McDonald's across geographies like Asia (China, Philippines, Indonesia, Japan & Korea), the Middle East and Africa. She has enjoyed building “Made for India” brands like Dabur, Micromax, ITC, Wills Lifestyle, FreeCharge, Axis Bank, and ICICI Prudential.
Having been on both sides of the table as a client and a communication solutions partner, Aditi is well-versed with the intricacies of business, end-to-end delivery and the pressures of P&L .
She has a proven track record of creating new brands, re-invigorating existing brands, some in the most challenging and adverse circumstances. This work has got recognition for effectiveness at some of the most prestigious awards including Effies, AMES and WARC.