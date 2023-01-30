Sideways ropes in Swati Balani as Creative Head of Digital

Commenting on her new role Swati said, "With the exponential rise in India’s digital audience and multiple platforms, businesses and brands have the opportunity to find their distinct way to interact with their audience. The one—size—fits—all approach doesn’t work anymore. It’s important to explore newer technologies, platforms, and tech-first approaches and think Sideways. With Sideway’s unique proposition of being India’s first ‘creative problem-solving agency’ and their multi-talented team of tech experts, creative experts and strategic partners, I am thrilled to drive unique innovative and creative solutions for brands in the digital space!"