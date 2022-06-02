Sidharth Bedi Varma appointed as CEO of G Plus

This was announced earlier at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 28th of May, 2022.
Guwahati’s foremost Media Brand, G Plus has appointed Sidharth Bedi Varma as its new Chief Executive Officer. This was announced earlier at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 28th of May, 2022.
Sidharth, 30 is a graduate from Cotton College, Guwahati in English Literature and started his career with G Plus in the year 2014 as a Content Writer. For over 7 years now, he has worked across various functions of the media house from Content to Social Media, Sales & Business Development and Events. Sidharth won the Gold at the 2nd edition of DIGIPUB in 2018 for being the Best Columnist for his popular column, Guwahati Adda on GPlus. He also led the team to bring home the prestigious Media Innovation (Mi) Awards by afaqs! in 2019 for the best media marketing campaign for GPlus at a national stage. He has undertaken and been part of various training programs with Facebook and Google besides attending a host of national and international conferences and summits on behalf of GPlus.
Sunit Jain, founder and publisher of G Plus said, “It has been an incredible growth journey for both G Plus and Sidharth and I am elated that he is aligned with the vision for G Plus and where we want to grow from here. Sidharth understands our audience and their needs best. With Sidharth’s all- rounded exposure and being at the helm of affairs now, GPlus will continue to remain Guwahati’s most loved media brand and grow further.”
G Plus has been extremely popular as a leading English weekly tabloid in Guwahati, and on various digital platforms including its website, mobile application and social media channels. G Plus’s social media platforms registers over 50 Million views every month and has access to a network of pages and social media communities gives it additional reach, making it one of the most popular and credible news media brands locally.