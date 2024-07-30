Sidharth Parashar co-founds Nestassured Realty

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, he worked as a chief investment officer for APAC Mindshare.
Sidharth Parashar has partnered with Aveen Dhall to co-found Nestassured Realty - a RERA-licensed consultancy.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Parashar has over 20 years of experience in the Indian media landscape.
He has worked with organisations like Mindshare APAC, Group M, Wavemaker, and Optimum Media Solutions.