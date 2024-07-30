By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Sidharth Parashar co-founds Nestassured Realty

Prior to this role, he worked as a chief investment officer for APAC Mindshare.

Sidharth Parashar has partnered with Aveen Dhall to co-found Nestassured Realty - a RERA-licensed consultancy. Prior to this, he was the worked chief investment officer at APAC Mindshare.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Parashar has over 20 years of experience in the Indian media landscape.

He has worked with organisations like Mindshare APAC, Group M, Wavemaker, and Optimum Media Solutions.

