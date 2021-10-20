Sidharth Rao to take direct charge of dentsu Webchutney from January 2022

Commenting on the news, Sidharth Rao, founder of dentsu Webchutney & CEO, dentsuMB said, “Gautam & PG have been the two most defining hires in our history. As a founder, you want your people to find their calling at the company you build, and the legacy the two of them leave behind is the best possible example of this. From joining at entry-level positions in 2010 and 2012 respectively, and rising to the very top through hard work, passion and just simply being the best in the business at their jobs. It’s a story that makes me believe that we’ve created an organisation where anyone can shine. And now, they have a chance to do it for themselves as creative entrepreneurs.”