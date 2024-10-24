Sidharth Shakdher joins PayTM as CMO and Business Head

According to sources, Sidharth Shakder, Ola's ex-chief business officer, has joined Paytm as chief marketing officer and business head. Shakdher will work closely with Paytm's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, to scale Paytm while building profitability.

Before joining Ola, Shakdher spent almost 8 years at Hotstar (now Disney+Hotstar) and played a pivotal leadership role in building the platform. He joined Disney+Hotstar as the senior vice president and growth lead and left as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer in 2021.

During his tenure at Ola, Shkadher made the core mobility business profitable. He started the consumer loans business and ONDC food delivery business and also launched the Ola Loyalty program, Ola Coin. Before joining Disney+ Hotstar, Sidharth led the 3rd party marketplace and category marketing for Amazon in the US. He has also led innovation for Reckitt's flagship brand, Dettol, for North America, launching and successfully establishing Dettol in the personal care segment in the US for Reckitt.