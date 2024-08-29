Signature Global appoints Poulomi Ray as head of digital marketing and CSR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Signature Global has appointed Poulomi Ray as the new head of digital marketing and CSR. With 16 years of experience, including positions at Metro Goldwyn Mayer (USA), DLF Camellias, and Paras Buildtech.
At Signature Global, Poulomi Ray will lead digital marketing and corporate social responsibility efforts, applying her extensive expertise to strengthen the brand's presence and influence.
Ray's strategic vision and innovative marketing approach have been key in executing successful campaigns both domestically and internationally, the company said.
Poulomi Ray expressed her enthusiasm about joining Signature Global (India), stating, “I am incredibly excited to be part of Signature Global, a brand that has consistently set benchmarks in the real estate sector. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and helping it reach even greater heights by integrating cutting-edge marketing strategies, tech integration, and meaningful CSR initiatives.”