Signature Global restructures senior management team

Signature Global, a real estate company, has taken a strategic step by reconfiguring its senior management team. In alignment with its growth trajectory and commitment to fostering leadership excellence, Signature Global has undertaken a strategic restructuring within its senior management.
This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation at all organisational levels. The company has expanded its Senior Management Personnel (SMP) team to accommodate changes in roles and responsibilities. The company has elevated 9 key senior resources, integrating them into the SMP team.
The newly appointed members of the SMP team include Jayanta Barua, (head-MARCOM), Varun Mehta (group president- operations), Rohan Chopra (chief human resource officer), Satyendra Pati Tripathi (chief information officer), Rajiv Kumar (senior president- sales), Pradeep Gaur (president- sales), Sandeep Kumar Mittal (president- sales), Mubashir Hussain (senior vice president- sales), and Guneet Singh Sodhi (senior vice president - CRM).