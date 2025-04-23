Signify appoints Kavita Dhanuka as Head of Marketing Communications & Media

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) has appointed Kavita Dhanuka as head of marketing communications & Media. In her new role, Kavita will be responsible for driving the brand’s marketing communication strategy, integrated communications, and media planning across India.

With over 13 years of experience across leading brands and agencies, Kavita brings a understanding of marketing, consumer behavior, and media strategy. She has been instrumental in building marquee automotive brands like Kia Motors and NEXA (Maruti Suzuki’s premium channel) in India — leading end-to-end brand development and integrated campaigns that left a lasting impact.

Her career spans senior leadership roles on both the agency and brand side, including stints at Hakuhodo, FCBUlka and Dentsu.

Speaking about her new role, Kavita shared, “Signify is a brand with a strong legacy and a future-facing vision. I’m excited to contribute to its journey of innovation and sustainability, and look forward to crafting integrated narratives that resonate with modern, conscious consumers.”