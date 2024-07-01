Signpost India appoints Rameshwar Agrawal as its chief financial officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Agrawal brings over 28 years of experience in finance and leadership, having held significant roles at leading banking institutions such as HDFC and ICICI.
Signpost India announces the appointment of Rameshwar Agrawal as its chief financial officer. Agrawal has over 28 years of experience in finance and leadership roles at prominent banking institutions, including HDFC and ICICI.
"We are delighted to welcome Rameshwar Agrawal to our leadership team," said Shripad Ashtekar, Signpost India's managing director. "His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our financial strategies to drive sustainable growth."
“I am excited to join Signpost India at this pivotal time in its growth journey," said Rameshwar Agrawal. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Signpost India to develop and implement strategies that will further solidify our financial position and propel the company towards its ambitious goals.”
Rameshwar Agrawal holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Investment Banking and Capital Market from IIM Kolkata and is expected to play a pivotal role in steering Signpost India's financial operations to new heights.