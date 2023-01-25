Simpl appoints Ashwini Ravindranath as the Vice President of its Partner Success Team

Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & co-founder – Simpl, said, “We welcome Ashwini Ravindranath as the Vice President of our Partner Success team. With the fintech payments landscape evolving at a breakneck speed, it is indispensable for us to ensure that our merchant partners achieve their desired business outcomes. Ashwini’s intervention will play a vital role in further cementing our merchant partners’ relationships with their customers. She will also be responsible for P&L and sales for our Pay Later business and drive the next phase of its growth. We wish her all the best.”