Simpl appoints Prateek Chugh as VP to drive D2C business growth

Pratik, an MBA graduate from Delhi School of Economics, previously served as business head with Classplus India.
Simpl announced the appointment of Prateek Chugh as its vice president of Direct-to-Customer (D2C) business. He brings with him over 10 years of experience with companies such as Classplus and OYO.
In his new capacity, Prateek will play a pivotal role in expanding Simpl's D2C arm by implementing sales strategies, cultivating crucial merchant partnerships, and executing strategic business initiatives.
As Simpl intensifies its focus on fortifying partnerships with merchants and expanding its customer base, Prateek's leadership will be indispensable in steering the company toward its ambitious goals. His experience and expertise in navigating complex market landscapes position him well to spearhead this crucial phase of Simpl's growth journey.
Welcoming to the team, Khanaz K.A, CXO at Simpl, said, “As an organisation, we are committed to empowering businesses of all scales to go online by building state-of-the-art checkout solutions and complementing our ever-expanding merchant and customer base. In this endeavour, we are delighted to have someone of Prateek Chugh’s stature, who brings solid leadership experience in building and expanding businesses, as well as setting up strong, systems-driven organisations. As we scale up our business, Prateek will be a huge asset to us as we continue to drive forward our mission of building trust between merchants and consumers and offering a seamless checkout experience online.”
Pratik Chugh said, “The D2C ecosystem in India is experiencing rapid growth, accompanied by its unique set of challenges and opportunities. Simpl is at the forefront of solving these challenges while helping to build trust with consumers. I am excited to join the dynamic team at Simpl and spearhead its D2C arm. Additionally, I am eager to explore the new merchant partnership opportunities presented by these themes."