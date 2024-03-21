Simpl appoints Prateek Chugh as VP to drive D2C business growth

Welcoming to the team, Khanaz K.A, CXO at Simpl, said, “As an organisation, we are committed to empowering businesses of all scales to go online by building state-of-the-art checkout solutions and complementing our ever-expanding merchant and customer base. In this endeavour, we are delighted to have someone of Prateek Chugh’s stature, who brings solid leadership experience in building and expanding businesses, as well as setting up strong, systems-driven organisations. As we scale up our business, Prateek will be a huge asset to us as we continue to drive forward our mission of building trust between merchants and consumers and offering a seamless checkout experience online.”