Simpl appoints Somansh Kumar as Director - Platform Integrations

Somansh will lead the integrations’ charter and growing merchant partners on Simpl.
Simpl, India’s leading checkout network, today announced the appointment of Somansh Kumar as Director of Platform Integrations. Through this key appointment, Simpl aims to drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience.
As the director of platform Integrations, Kumar’s responsibilities include leading the integrations’ charter for Simpl’s 20k and growing merchant partners. He will especially drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience with a laser-sharp focus on integration lifecycle management and post-integration support.
Commenting on the appointment, Nitya Sharma, CEO & co-founder – Simpl, said, “Somansh’s deep experience with cross-functional expertise in technology, solutions and consulting is perfect for Simpl’s growth. We are delighted that he has come on board to help us enhance the unique power of Simpl.”
“I am humbled to be a part of a very energetic and competent leadership at Simpl. I believe there is a massive opportunity for Simpl to overhaul business processes and enhance merchant experience. To optimise business growth, I will be leveraging digital enablers and create distinctive models and modify existing business processes with new-age technologies,” said Somansh Kumar, Director - Platform Integrations - Simpl.
Before joining Simpl, Somansh worked with Kuliza Technologies, HCL Technologies Infrastructure Services Division) and McAfee India. He has cross-functional expertise in various fields including technology, presales, solution architecture, and consulting.