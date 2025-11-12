Simple Energy appoints Jitin Johnson and Kevin Thomas to lead strategy

Simple Energy has announced key leadership appointments to strengthen its nationwide marketing operations. Jitin Johnson has been named head of marketing, while Kevin Thomas takes on the role of head of brand. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer has also expanded its marketing team to more than 40 members to support its next phase of growth.

The company plans to establish 150 retail stores and 200 service centers across India by March 2026.

With 14 years of experience, Johnson joins from River, where he served as assistant general manager – digital marketing. In his new role, he will oversee Simple Energy’s integrated marketing strategy, covering brand development, digital transformation, and customer engagement.

“Simple Energy is redefining how India moves — blending performance, design, and purpose in a way that truly resonates with the next generation of riders. I’m excited to build on this momentum, shaping a brand that’s as emotionally charged as it is,” said Jitin Johnson, head of marketing, Simple Energy.

Kevin Thomas, appointed as head of brand, brings over 13 years of experience in creative direction and design. Previously Principal Visual Designer at Ultraviolette Automotive, he has also held leadership roles at Amazon, Motorola, and OnePlus.

“My creative philosophy is shaped by years spent at the intersection of design, machines, and art. I’ve always believed that great automotive brands are built not just through engineering, but through emotion and visual storytelling,” said Kevin Thomas, head of brand, Simple Energy.

Smitha Rao, general manager – brand & marketing at Simple Energy, said: “These appointments and the expansion of our marketing team mark an important step in strengthening Simple Energy’s brand and business ambitions. With Jitin and Kevin leading key functions, we’re better positioned to build meaningful connections with our customers and enhance brand consistency.”