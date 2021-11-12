Simplilearn on boards Saurabh Arya from LinkedIn India, as Vice President - Enterprise Business

Saurabh will be leading the Enterprise Business for India and SAARC region at Simplilearn.
Simplilearn, the Online Bootcamp and a frontrunner in the EdTech domain, today announced the appointment of Saurabh Arya as Vice President - Simplilearn Enterprise. He will be leading the Enterprise Business in India and the SAARC region. An alumnus of Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Saurabh Arya joins Simplilearn from LinkedIn India, where he headed sales for growth accounts.
Saurabh is a senior leader with vast experience in the EdTech, internet, e-commerce and hi-tech sectors. Through his past endeavours, Saurabh has been associated with brands such as LinkedIn, Ola, Expedia, KPMG and PWC. Saurabh will be playing a pivotal role in accelerating growth for Simplilearn Enterprise across India and the SAARC region by deepening existing relationships as well as driving wider adoption of Simplilearn’s Digital skilling solutions.
Speaking on the appointment, Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn, said, "We see India at the cusp of a huge economic shift, where digitally-enabled business models will disrupt the status quo. Over the next 10 years, corporate India will need to add 10mn-plus people with the right digital skills and also re-skill another 10mn-plus employees on the latest technology and processes. Our goal is to partner with enterprises and power their Digital skilling needs with world-class live interactive programs, delivered through our scalable online platform. I'm excited to have Saurabh on board to lead this vertical for Simplilearn."
Sharing his thoughts, Saurabh Arya, Vice President- Simplilearn Enterprise said, “Being a part of Simplilearn is going to be an exciting journey for me. The EdTech sector is booming with endless possibilities and potential, especially as enterprises scale up rapidly on the digital front. The need for a job-ready and digitally-skilled workforce is high in order to ensure that companies stay ahead of the curve. To this front, Simplilearn has been playing an excellent role in upskilling students and professionals, and while I am thrilled to bring my experience to the table, I look forward to the learning journey in store for me at Simplilearn.”
For Enterprises, Simplilearn’s programs span across all critical digital skills such as AI, Data, Full-stack, Cloud, Digital Marketing and across 30+ critical digital economy roles. These programs are co-created with leading universities like MIT, IITK, and Caltech and leading industry partners like IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook, ensuring the best learning outcomes. Simplilearn's platform delivers live and interactive learning at scale, resulting in the best learner outcomes. Globally Simplilearn has learners from 400 of Fortune 500 companies on its platform, driven by its expertise in Digital skilling and great learner outcomes.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.