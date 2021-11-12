Simplilearn on boards Saurabh Arya from LinkedIn India, as Vice President - Enterprise Business

Sharing his thoughts, Saurabh Arya, Vice President- Simplilearn Enterprise said, “Being a part of Simplilearn is going to be an exciting journey for me. The EdTech sector is booming with endless possibilities and potential, especially as enterprises scale up rapidly on the digital front. The need for a job-ready and digitally-skilled workforce is high in order to ensure that companies stay ahead of the curve. To this front, Simplilearn has been playing an excellent role in upskilling students and professionals, and while I am thrilled to bring my experience to the table, I look forward to the learning journey in store for me at Simplilearn.”