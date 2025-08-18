Simran Kodesia joins Peak XV Partners as Head of Communications

Simran Kodesia is head of communications at Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), where she leads the firm’s brand reputation across India, Southeast Asia, and the US.

With 17 years of global experience spanning consumer and technology communications, she has worked across North America and Asia with brands including Airbnb, DoorDash, and WPP.

Kodesia has a proven track record of building communications strategies that scale, launching new markets, and leading award-winning campaigns in partnership with global influencers, founders, and executives. Prior to Peak XV, she helped launch Airbnb in India and Southeast Asia, and later drove consumer and tech and International communications for DoorDash from its San Francisco headquarters.