Sinch India appoints Sunder Madakshira as head of marketing

Sinch India, a cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, has announced the appointment of Sunder Madakshira as the head of marketing for its operations in India. With a career spanning over 25 years in leadership roles across sales and marketing, Sunder brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving successful marketing initiatives, revenue growth, and building strong brand equity for renowned brands such as Adobe, SAP, Infosys, Wipro, and Hindustan Unilever in the Indian market.