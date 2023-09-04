Singapore Tourism Board appoints Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, South Asia, and Africa

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced Lim Kean Bon's appointment as area director for India, South Asia, and Africa on September 1st. He will succeed Raymond Lim as the India market lead based in New Delhi and be responsible for STB's promotion and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India to sustain and grow affinity for Singapore from leisure travelers. In addition, Kean Bon will be responsible for business development efforts to secure visitorship across India to Singapore in the Cruise and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) segments. He will also lead his team in engaging consumers in other regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa.