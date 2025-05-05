Singapore Tourism Board appoints Serene Woon as Area Director, India, Middle East and South Asia (Mumbai)

The Singapore Tourism Board has announced the appointment of Serene Woon as area director-designate, India, Middle East, and South Asia (Mumbai), on May 1, 2025 and will assume the full director role on July 1, 2025.

Based in Mumbai, Woon will oversee West and South India markets, as well as the Middle East and South Asia regions, while leading STB's pan-India destination marketing efforts.

Woon brings over a decade of experience at STB since 2010, having served as area director in South Korea and Malaysia where she drove significant market growth. She successfully led STB's branded entertainment initiatives in South Korea and expanded the board's presence in Greater Busan and East Malaysia. Most recently, as deputy director at Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), she played a crucial role in the Cross Border Travel Office, helping shape policies for Singapore's border reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to assuming her role as area director (Mumbai), she served as the deputy director of strategic planning at the STB, where she worked on the Tourism 2040 (T2040) strategy which charts out the next bound of tourism growth for Singapore.

Commenting on the new appointment, Markus Tan, regional director for India, middle east, south asia & africa (IMESA), STB, said: “India represents immense potential as one of our key markets. Serene's deep experience and keen understanding of modern traveller preferences will bring valuable new perspectives to strengthen Singapore's connections with Indian travellers. We look forward to her leadership in this crucial market.”

Serene Woon, commenting on her new role, said: "I am honoured to take on this position at such an exciting time for India’s outbound travel market. India’s culture, diversity, and growing global influence make it a key focus and growth market for us at STB. Together with my team and our partners, I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have established and bringing Singapore closer to Indian travellers.”