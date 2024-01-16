Singer India appoints Shalini Gupta Vachher as head of marketing and communications

In her new role, Shalini will work closely with all stakeholders to redesign Singer India’s marketing and communication efforts.
Singer India, a manufacturer of sewing machines and home appliances has announced the appointment of two senior leaders Shalini Gupta Vachher who joins as head of marketing and communications, and Suresh Jangra, who joins as vice president of engineering excellence.
Rakesh Khanna vice chairman and MD of Singer India said,” We welcome the new and experienced talent, who have joined the company at a time when we are shifting gears and working to create a new chapter in our journey, which is marked with growth, innovation and launching an exciting line up of new products. Shalini’s and Suresh’s onboarding is a step in partnering with talent which believes in our values, growth and lineage and is confident of creating a stronger and a better tomorrow with their vast experience in their respective domains.”
Shalini, who joins as head of marketing and communications, comes with more than two decades of experience in the communications industry, counselling and executing impactful campaigns. In her new role, Shalini will work closely with all stakeholders to redesign Singer India’s marketing and communication efforts to create a meaningful impact by focusing on digital marketing and strengthening the company’s communication across all platforms. She will be responsible for developing and executing innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with the new age customers and drive business growth.
Shalini Gupta Vachher, head of marketing and communication said, " I am excited to be part of a brand which exists in most of the Indian households and one which evokes strong memories. I am looking forward to playing my part in Singer India’s journey of growth and success and I am confident that with a two-decade experience in building strong corporate reputation programs for clients, I will be able to add value to the new chapter, that is being written.”
Suresh Jangra, an engineer comes with over two decades of international and national experience having worked in companies such as Orient Electric, Carrier India, Metalfrio Solutions, Brazil. Suresh brings with him a deep understanding of product development, quality control, and manufacturing process. In his new role, he will be leading the engineering team, ensuring operational excellence, and driving innovation across Singer India's product portfolio.
"I am pleased to join Singer India and together with its talented team of engineers, we will aspire to offer customer centric innovation to help Singer India achieve new heights of efficiency and excellence" added Suresh Jangra, vice president of engineering excellence.