Singer India appoints Shalini Gupta Vachher as head of marketing and communications

Rakesh Khanna vice chairman and MD of Singer India said,” We welcome the new and experienced talent, who have joined the company at a time when we are shifting gears and working to create a new chapter in our journey, which is marked with growth, innovation and launching an exciting line up of new products. Shalini’s and Suresh’s onboarding is a step in partnering with talent which believes in our values, growth and lineage and is confident of creating a stronger and a better tomorrow with their vast experience in their respective domains.”