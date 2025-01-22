Sintex appoints Sudeep Chawla as Chief Marketing Officer

Sintex, part of Welspun World, has announced the appointment of Sudeep Chawla as the chief marketing officer. With nearly two decades of experience in sales and marketing roles at organisations like Cadbury/Mondelez and Pidilite, Chawla brings a wealth of expertise in brand-building across both B2C and B2B spaces.

Chawla has experience in category creation and building brand equity. He hosts a weekly marketing podcast, teaches at colleges and online platforms, and has delivered two TEDx talks on marketing trends.

Expressing his excitement about this new role, Sudeep Chawla shared, “It is super invigorating to join Sintex at such an opportune time, when it is set to unlock unprecedented growth. I look forward to contributing to the growth trajectory of the Sintex brand and further strengthening efforts at Sintex BAPL as well as Welspun World to continue being a great place to work for current and future employees.”

Ashish Prasad, CEO of Sintex, warmly welcomed Sudeep, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Sudeep Chawla to our leadership team as the chief marketing officer at Sintex. His extensive expertise in marketing and brand management, coupled with his passion for customer engagement, will be instrumental in driving our transformation journey of Growth. We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience to elevate our brand and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

In his new role, Chawla will spearhead Sintex's marketing strategy, driving brand innovation, enhancing customer engagement, and fostering key strategic partnerships.