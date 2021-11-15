Sirish Suveer joins Tilt Brand Solutions as Senior Director - Business

He will report to Rajiv Chatterjee, Tilt’s Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer.
Mumbai-based Brand & Communication consultancy, Tilt Brand Solutions has appointed Sirish Suveer as Senior Director – Business. He will report to Rajiv Chatterjee, Tilt’s Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer.
Sirish has over 18 years of experience in Advertising and Marketing. Across his previous stints at Publicis, MullenLowe Lintas Group, JWT & Max Life Insurance, Sirish has led the teams on brands like Citibank, Heineken, Zee5, Skoda, Dabur, Vistara, Airtel, PepsiCo, and Britannia amongst many others. His work on them has won him effectiveness laurels at Effies India & APAC.
Rajiv Chatterjee said ''We are really excited to have Sirish jointly lead the Account Management function along with Avinash Shenoy – Senior Director, Business, as we grow and continue to consolidate businesses. He is joining us at a pivotal time for Tilt, as we scale up and continue to take on larger full-service mandates. His experience at leading key agency businesses is exactly why we feel this is a perfect fit and time.
Adds Sirish Suveer “I am excited to start this new inning with Tilt. Hunger is evident in the agency culture, in the last 3 years Tilt has built an enviable portfolio. With the strategic approach of “Full-Brained Thinking” and the creative mantra of “One Brand. Many Stories”, the ambition is to create notable work and build rewarding narratives for our partners. I look forward to leading a formidable team and creating magic.”