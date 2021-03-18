Siriti makes senior level creative appointments

Amy, who comes with a decade’s experience in advertising, shared, “There a couple of strong forces that pulled me towards Siriti. They truly follow their philosophy of ‘Creativity for Humanity’. While they work with commercial brands, they also work deeply with at least three organizations from the social sector at any given time. This mix was very appealing to me. Also, as someone who happens to be transgender, an inclusive environment matters immensely. At Siriti, I can just be myself, focus on the important stuff, and just keep going onwards and upwards.”