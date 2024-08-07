Sitaraman Shankar resigns as Editor of Deccan Herald and CEO of The Printers Mysore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sitaraman Shankar, editor of Deccan Herald and CEO of The Printers Mysore, has announced his resignation. Shankar, who joined Deccan Herald in 2018 and became CEO of The Printers Mysore in October 2019, will be departing from the company in the coming months.
Throughout his six-year tenure at Deccan Herald, Shankar spearheaded several key initiatives, including a redesign of the publication, the introduction of the tagline "The Power of Good," and the launch of DH on Saturday and DH on Sunday, as well as a new DH app. The Printers Mysore is also known for publishing the Kannada newspapers Prajavani, Sudha, and Mayura.
With 30 years of experience in the media industry, Sitaraman Shankar has held key roles at prominent outlets such as Reuters, Hindustan Times, Economic Times, and the News18 network. He began his career at The Economic Times in India before moving to Reuters, where he worked across multiple global locations, including Mumbai, Frankfurt, London, and Dubai.
In August 2016, Shankar joined Network18, where he played a pivotal role in the transformation of Moneycontrol, a financial news website. Under his leadership, the site underwent a major revamp, shifting towards a more news-centric focus. He hired over 50 journalists, which contributed to a significant five-fold increase in unique users and page views. Alongside this, Shankar developed an intensive training program called 'News Writing with Impact,' through which he mentored over 250 journalists.