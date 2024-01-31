Skoda Auto Volkswagen India ropes in Jan Bures as head- sales, marketing

Jan Bures will succeed Christian Cahn von Seelen.
Jan Bures has been named as the new executive director of sales, marketing, and digital and a new board member at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. Jan Bures will take over for Christian Cahn von Seelen, whose term in India is coming to an end, on February 1, 2024.
It stated that Bures will take charge of the group brands' operations in the Indian market, including Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. According to the statement, it entails managing the brands of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India in terms of sales, marketing, and aftersales operations.
He has worked for the Volkswagen Group for more than 30 years, holding roles in China, the Middle East, Germany, and America.