Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's MD Gurpratap S. Boparai moves on from the company

He worked with the automotive company for around 4 years.
Gurpratap S. Boparai , the managing director of Volkswagen has decided to quit the company. The announcement was made today on his personal LinkedIn profile via LinkedIn post. At Volkswagen, he was leading the charge for five of the world’s most desirable automotive brands – Volkswagen India, SKODA India, Audi India, Porsche India & Lamborghini . His next move is still unknown.
An engineering graduate from Panjab University, Gurpratap has completed his MBA from XLRI. Prior to this, he has worked with Fiat India for around 11 year and has also worked wit Tata Group and Iveco at different positions.