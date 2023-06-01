Skoda India onboards Rahul Pansare as marketing head

Before joining Skoda, Pansare held the position of head of marketing and PR at Jeep Stellantis India for more than seven years.
Skoda India has appointed Rahul Pansare as the head of marketing. Pansare revealed his appointment through LinkedIn, and is expected to start his new role on June 5th, 2023.
Before joining Skoda, Pansare held the position of head of marketing and PR at Jeep Stellantis India for more than seven years. He also lead the marketing communications at Volkswagen India for more than six years prior to his stint at Jeep.