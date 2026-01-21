Skylight Mediakart appoints Ruchika Pathak as head of agency relationships & partnerships

Ruchika Pathak has joined Skylight Mediakart Solutions LLP as head of agency relationships and partnerships. She took on the role in January 2026 and is based in Mumbai.

In her new position, Pathak will focus on strengthening agency partnerships and driving digital advertising sales for the company. Her remit includes working closely with media agencies and supporting revenue growth across platforms.

Prior to this, she served as chief business officer at KlugKlug, where she led SaaS sales to brands and agencies at a national level and oversaw business growth, sales operations and client servicing. Before KlugKlug, Pathak was head of sales at Rezilient Digital, where she was responsible for building demand for the group’s ad tech and AI-led offerings.

She has also held senior agency-facing roles at Inshorts, where she led agency relations for the Public App, working with major media networks including GroupM, Dentsu, IPG and Publicis. Earlier in her career, Pathak spent over a decade at Times Internet, holding multiple leadership roles across business development, mobile marketing and product marketing.

Pathak’s career spans digital advertising sales, agency partnerships, ad tech and media monetisation, with experience across both publisher and technology-led platforms.