Sleepwell announces Ajay Pandey’s promotion to Vice President- Marketing

Ajay was previously serving as head of media at the company.
Sleepwell has promoted Ajay Pandey to the position of Vice President- Marketing. He started his career as a sales trainer at NIPM - pharma management in 2011. Later, he joined Sleepwell in 2013 as a management trainee.
He's been associated with the company from the past 10 years.
Sleepwell is owned by Sheela foam. Earlier this month, the brand diversified its existing customer base into Southern and Eastern regions of India by acquiring a 94.6% stake in Kurlon Enterprise and a 35% stake in Furlenco owner House of Kieraya.