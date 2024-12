Puneet Gulati has joined Sleepwell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Before this, he held the same position at VLCC.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gulati is an experienced marketing and sales professional with expertise in global and local marketing across India and International markets of USA, UK and Europe.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Unilever, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Marketics, and Colgate-Palmolive.