Sleepy Owl appoints Aseem Sood as Vice President of Sales

Prior to this appointment, Sood headed Modern Trade for Mars Wrigley and also drove the strategic reinvention across import business & supply and supply chain.
Sleepy Owl, a Delhi-based D2C company in the innovative coffee space, announces the appointment of Aseem Sood as vice president of sales. Sood brings with him over 15 years of diverse leadership experience across business & customer development, sales transformation, capability building, strategy formulation & implementation, and people leadership. At Sleepy Owl, he will be responsible for leading the brand’s sales division with a focus on driving customer and business growth and increasing the company’s foothold across India. He will also be responsible for setting up the demand creation & fulfillment eco-system along with building the team to drive and deliver the ambition for the coming phase of growth.
Ajai Thandi, co-founder, Sleepy Owl Coffee said, “We are delighted to welcome Aseem to Sleepy Owl. Since inception, our vision has been to disrupt the at-home coffee industry in India, and give our patrons the best quality coffee in a convenient format and we are very excited to have Aseem join us in our growth journey. Given his expertise in sales and a proven track record of breakthrough growth for a business across the offline channels for some of the most respected and popular global & Indian brands, I am confident that we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision of making India a country of coffee lovers.”
In 2021, Sleepy Owl raised $6.5 million in Series A funding led by both existing investors - DSG Consumer Partners and Rukam Capital, which is being used to expand to new markets, solidify the core team and build a robust distribution network. Sood’s appointment aligns with the brand’s plan of solidifying the core leadership team.
The newly appointed vice president - Sales, Aseem Sood said, “With the changing market dynamics and ever-evolving consumer needs, Sleepy Owl continues to innovate to define how India brews up to enjoy coffee as a product and a category and I am excited to be a part of their vision of making India a coffee-loving nation. I hope to further transform the business with a refreshed strategic vision that embodies multi-channel strategies. My vision for Sleepy Owl is to make the products more relevant and more accessible for consumers in India. The emphasis would be on driving a coherent demand and distribution strategy across channels/geographies where consumers and shoppers engage with our brand.”
An experienced leader, Sood brings with him a deep understanding of the consumer goods segment of the Indian market and a proven track record of business & customer development along with strategy formulation & implementation that evolve organizations into revenue generators.
An MBA in Marketing from Xavier Institute of Management - Bhubaneswar, prior to this appointment, Sood headed Modern Trade for Mars Wrigley and also drove the strategic reinvention across import business & supply and supply chain. In his tenure of 8 years, he played a key role in driving sizable shares in the Chocolate, Gums & Mints category in the Modern Trade Channel at Mars Wrigley. He started his career with Cavinkare Pvt Ltd in 2005 and has also been associated with Marico Ltd. where he served as the Regional Sales Head.