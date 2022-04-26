SleepyCat appoints Sunaina Haldar as Vice President - Marketing

Kabir Siddiq, founder & CEO, SleepyCat said, “We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Sunaina on board with us. SleepyCat has emerged as a fast-growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the curve in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. Sunaina comes with extensive experience in managing millennial and premium brands and in her past roles and has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories while maximizing marketing investments with entrepreneurial agility. I am confident that together we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision of making SleepyCat India’s preferred sleep solutions brand.”