slice Appoints Amazon ICICI Card Chief Sudeep Behari as Business Head

Prior to slice, Sudeep has built and led business as a head at ICICI Amazon Credit Card Partnership, where he handled business transformation initiatives as well as the brand expansion mandate across verticals. Sudeep has also been a part of Capital One for more than 12 years, where he started his journey as Data Analyst in the US and got transferred to India in 2011. At Capital One , he has been an integral part of their milestones, where he led the team of credit analysts when Capital One acquired HSBC credit card business in the US and stepped in the Indian market.