Snapchat strengthens India team with key leadership appointments

Leading Snap’s efforts to build trust with the Government of India, is Uthara Ganesh, head of public policy for India and South Asia. Prior to this role, Uthara led Amazon Web Services' (AWS) and Amazon's public policy efforts. She also served as public policy lead to Rajeev Chandrasekhar from 2014 to 2017 and as a LAMP Fellow in 2010-11. Rashmi Dastidar, head of integrity and compliance for APAC and EMEA brings seventeen years of risk and compliance experience with time at WhatsApp (Meta), Deloitte, International SOS and Control Risks, enhancing Snap’s risk and compliance practices across the region.