Snapdeal appoints retail veteran Himanshu Chakrawarti as President

Speaking on his appointment, Rohit Bansal, Co-Founder & COO, Snapdeal said, “We are delighted to welcome Himanshu to the Snapdeal family. He brings an in-depth understanding of value retail and Omni-channel distribution operations in India. Additionally, his success with building brands will add immense value to Snapdeal's Power Brands program. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and leadership as we collectively continue to build our Bharat-focused, value commerce platform.”