Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALTBalaji as ‘Head of Content and Digital Media’

Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALT Digital Media Entertainment , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms as the head of content and digital media. Earlier Mehra worked with film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as associate director.
Mehra has a vivid professional portfolio and worked as a Writer, Director, Digital Influencer and recently forayed into acting with her stellar performance in Jio Studios’ Apharan Season 2.
Mehra brings with her an enviable experience in the media and entertainment space over 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry she has held various leadership positions at Bhansali Productions, Star India, Sony Entertainment Television & Endemol India. Ektaa R Kapoor is keen on expanding her digital footprint with producing more Originals and after the immense success of her digital reality show Lock Upp she aspires to create more original formats for the non-fiction audiences. Thus, a high-profile acquisition was expected, given the content powerhouse wanted the leadership to work in close association with content creators and producers.
In her new role, Snehil will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform's creative strategy.
Talking about joining the team, Snehil adds, “This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub.”