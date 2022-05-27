Snehil Dixit Mehra joins ALTBalaji as ‘Head of Content and Digital Media’

Mehra brings with her an enviable experience in the media and entertainment space over 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry she has held various leadership positions at Bhansali Productions, Star India, Sony Entertainment Television & Endemol India. Ektaa R Kapoor is keen on expanding her digital footprint with producing more Originals and after the immense success of her digital reality show Lock Upp she aspires to create more original formats for the non-fiction audiences. Thus, a high-profile acquisition was expected, given the content powerhouse wanted the leadership to work in close association with content creators and producers.