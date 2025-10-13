Snehita Chakravorty joins KFC India as Marketing Manager – Dine-in Business

Yum! Brands has recently appointed Snehita Chakravorty as marketing manager – dine-in business for KFC, where she will lead strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the brand’s in-restaurant experience and driving deeper consumer engagement across key markets.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Chakravorty shared:“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as marketing manager at Yum! Brands! KFC India taking care of the dine-in business! QSR has been my favourite subject for many years, looking forward to exploring many new opportunities to give the best dine-in experience to our guests!”

She transitions to KFC India from Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino’s, where she served as deputy manager – marketing. In her previous role, she was instrumental in crafting region-specific marketing strategies, executing high-impact brand activations, and supporting new store launches. She also worked closely with operations and digital teams to strengthen brand performance and customer experience at scale.

Known for her customer-first mindset and flair for brand storytelling Chakravorty’s appointment is seen as a valuable addition at a time when in store experiences are becoming a critical differentiator in the QSR space.