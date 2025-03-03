SoCheers appoints Prasant Vyas as Head of People Growth & Culture

SoCheers, has announced the appointment of Prashant Vyas as head of people growth and culture. He will be based in the Agency’s Mumbai office.

With over 15 years of experience in human resources, Vyas has played a key role in shaping talent strategies and fostering high-performing teams across leading agencies. His career spans The Minimalist, Famous Innovations and the Wunderman Thompson Group, where he contributed across Contract Advertising, Hungama Digital Services and Wunderman Thompson Corporate. He has also been associated with DDB Mudra (TracyLocke) and other organisations. In his new role at SoCheers, Vyas will work closely with the co-founders to develop and implement a people-first strategy.

Announcing his appointment, Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers said, “We are delighted to welcome Prashant Vyas to SoCheers as our new head of people growth and culture. He joins right when we are in our evolving phase, for which we have multiple new initiatives in the pipeline. As SoCheers continues its rapid growth, his vision for talent development and focus on creating a positive and holistic work environment perfectly align with our values. I’m sure that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the upcoming future of SoCheers”.

Speaking about his new role at SoCheers, Prashant Vyas said, “I am delighted to be a part of the SoCheers squad. Being consistently impressed by the work, dynamic culture and its commitment to its people, I am eager to contribute to SoCheers' continued success. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build upon the existing strong foundation and develop HR strategies that align with SoCheers’s goals”.