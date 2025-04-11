SoCheers co-founder Siddharth Devnani takes on additional role as COO

SoCheers has announced a leadership change as part of its strategic shift toward long-term growth and impact. co-founder and director Siddharth Devnani has been appointed as co-founder and chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Devnani will focus on innovation, operational strategy, and building value measurement frameworks to support brand scalability.

SoCheers plans to implement a new framework to measure the business impact of its campaigns. Siddharth Devnani will lead this effort as part of his new role, focusing on quantifying the value generated through campaigns, collaborations, and creative work.

"Siddharth Devnani has always played a key role in shaping SoCheers’ growth, driving both business and strategic advancements for the agency and clients," said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers. "This transition is not just about leadership—it’s about taking the SoCheers to the next level. We are entering a phase where brands are looking beyond momentary success, and we want to be the partner that helps them achieve sustainable growth. Devnani’s ability to blend technology with creativity will be pivotal in ensuring that every initiative we undertake leaves a lasting impact, both for our clients and for the industry at large."

Speaking about his expanded role, Siddharth Devnani shared, "The digital world is evolving rapidly, and brands today need more than just high-performance campaigns—they need sustainable, scalable impact. My focus will be on building systems that drive innovation, efficiency, and real long-term value, ensuring that everything we do at SoCheers contributes to growth that lasts beyond a single campaign cycle."