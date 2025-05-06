SoCheers elevates Rajni Daswani to Chief Growth Officer- People & Business

SoCheers, an independent digital-first creative agency, announces the strategic appointment of Rajni Daswani as chief growth officer- people and business. The appointment highlights Daswani’s leadership and track record in operations and team growth, supporting SoCheers’ ongoing expansion in the digital space.

Daswani has been with SoCheers since 2014, starting in the brand experience team and steadily rising to lead it. Over the past three years, she served as director – digital marketing, contributing to teams including brand experience, new business, strategy and planning, and HR. She played a key role in improving internal collaboration, client satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

In her new role as chief growth officer- people and business, Daswani will continue to work closely with co-founders Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani to spearhead strategic initiatives, focused on bolstering sustainable growth across both revenue (business) and talent (people). This hybrid focus is particularly relevant because business success is closely tied to culture, talent, and client relationships. This dual focus underscores SoCheers’ commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem where talent thrives and business scales.

“Rajni’s proven track record of driving operational excellence, her strategic vision and her empathetic leadership skills make her the ideal leader to guide our growth trajectory,” said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO, SoCheers. “This appointment is a testament to her remarkable contributions and our confidence in her ability to shape SoCheers’ future, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”



Daswani shared, “I am honoured to take on this expanded role as chief growth officer - people and business. My focus will be on building a robust framework that fosters both talent development and business expansion. I am excited to drive this next wave of sustainable growth for SoCheers, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, and remain a leader in the dynamic digital-first creative space.”