Social Panga appoints Ketki Karandikar as Senior Creative Director

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, now part of LS Digital, has appointed Ketki Karandikar as senior creative director for its Mumbai office.

Ketki brings over 15 years of experience in the creative and digital space. Before this role, she was the Senior Creative Director at Ogilvy Mumbai.

Ketki has worked on brands like Colgate Palmolive, Pampers, Mondelez, Stayfree, and Marico. In her new role at Social Panga Ketki will be responsible for driving the creative vision, developing innovative campaigns and enhancing brand storytelling to deliver impactful results for clients. She will also play a vital role in mentoring and nurturing the agency’s creative talent.

Speaking on her appointment, Gaurav Arora, co-founder at Social Panga, said, “Ketki brings a wealth of creative experience from her time in the mainline industry, seamlessly aligning with the ecosystem we are building. Her approach is a perfect blend of creativity and media-focused marketing, which fits right into our vision. With Ketki on board, our integrated marketing strategy will gain new momentum, and her expertise will further elevate the capabilities of our in-house production team.”

Speaking on her appointment Ketki Karandikar, senior creative director, Social Panga said, “As the boundaries of online and offline advertising are fast blurring, Social Panga offered me a fresh perspective to explore. It is always exciting to work with likeminded people and I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career. At Social Panga the energy and enthusiasm are contagious and I cannot wait to use all my learnings and experience to lead the team towards greater success. Keep an eye on us as we are about to take some fun Pangas.”