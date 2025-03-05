Social Panga appoints Soumabha Nandi as EVP- Creative Strategy & Growth

Social Panga, a creative and digital marketing agency has appointed Soumabha Nandi as executive vice president- creative strategy and growth. In his new role, Nandi will lead the agency’s creative vision, steering its strategic evolution to craft compelling brand narratives and deliver high-impact marketing solutions. Beyond spearheading campaigns, he will also focus on new business, fostering a culture of collaboration and creativity, and implementing strategic methodologies to elevate the agency’s approach. A strong advocate of mentorship, Som will play a key role in nurturing talent and driving an environment that transforms bold ideas into tangible results.

With over 13 years of experience in brand transformation and an in-depth understanding of the intersection between creativity, effectiveness, and business growth, Nandi has collaborated with brands such as Flipkart, Disney+ Hotstar, Max Fashion, Aurelia, W For Woman, Aldo, Birkenstock, Lucknow Supergiants, Zee5, Hero Group, Reliance Group, Star Network, Patanjali, PhonePe, Razorpay, McDonald's, and Domino's.

Commenting on the appointment, Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nandi to Social Panga. His deep expertise in creative strategy and his ability to drive business impact align perfectly with our vision. As we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver measurable results for brands, his leadership will be instrumental in shaping the agency’s next growth phase.”

“At Social Panga, we think that strategy and creativity go hand in hand, and Nandi is a perfect example of this. His ability to combine creative ideas with data-driven insights will not only improve our client relationships but also inspire our team to achieve truly exceptional results”, added Gaurav Arora, co-founder of Social Panga.

Soumabha Nandi, EVP- creative strategy and growth, on his appointment said, “A couple of things about Social Panga really resonated with me, the focus on people above everything else, and the commitment to seeking the new and the undone. This is such an interesting time, a transformative one to be here. With new technologies, evolving solutions, and expanding markets, it’s exactly the kind of environment that fuels me. This is the beginning of a new journey, one that I hope will be an impactful one.”