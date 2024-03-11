Social Panga onboards Ruksheen Palia as vice president of business and strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency with offices in Bangalore, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Dubai has appointed Ruksheen Palia as vice president, business and strategy to strengthen its Mumbai operations.
Ruksheen holds over twelve years of industry experience and she has joined the team from VMLY&R India, where she served as the business lead for various accounts, one of her key accounts being Unilever.
Over the years Ruksheen has worked extensively in the digital industry, strengthening her abilities in managing Indian companies across various media channels. In addition to her digital skills, she excels in business expansion for brands and organisations.
Her new role at Social Panga involves leading the agency’s growth initiatives, developing strategic plans, and fostering innovations for Mumbai hide out. Additionally, she will oversee the development of comprehensive business strategies and identify new market opportunities.
Commenting on her appointment, Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ruksheen on board as our Vice President of Business and Strategy. Welcoming her reflects our commitment to progress, embracing strategic leadership and innovation as we navigate the path ahead with dedication and excellence. With her wealth of experience and leadership, we are confident that she will bring fresh perspectives and drive our agency to new heights.”
Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, added, “With Ruksheen joining us, we are going to further capitalise on opportunities offered by Mumbai. Her appointment will undoubtedly boost Panga's ongoing success and growth, fueling our long-term vision and commitment to a new-age thoughts & ideas. This is step closer to develop our integrated creative solutions for brands with focus on business goals.”
Speaking on her appointment Ruksheen Palia added, “I am excited about my new role at Social Panga. The team here is very creative and committed and is in sync with my long-term career goals. I am committed to leading our team towards even greater success. Together we will seize opportunities, build strong partnerships, and achieve unparalleled success. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s continued growth and make a positive impact in the industry.”