Sociowash appoints Chirag Sangai as Business Head - Mumbai

Sociowash, the creative digital agency recently announced the appointment of Chirag Sangai as their new business head in Mumbai.
In his newly appointed role, Chirag will be managing a growing team of approximately 100 members while overseeing all core operations of the office located in Mumbai. He will report directly to the co-founders, Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai.
With over a decade of experience in the advertising industry, Chirag previously worked as the group director of Gozoop Group, where he undertook tasks for multiple well-known brands such as BookMyShow, Taj Hotels, Dell, and was also an integral part of launching the global coffee giant Tim Hortons in India.
Raghav Bagai, the co-founder of Sociowash, said, "We are glad to welcome Chirag, and we are excited about the progress this union will bring. To reach the next stage of growth, we have to expand our offerings and retain relationships with existing clients. We are optimistic that Chirag can accelerate growth, create award-winning campaigns while also focussing on boosting optimum work-life balance."
Pranav Agarwal, the co-founder of Sociowash, added, "Chirag has a wealth of experience in marketing and advertising. With a professional background as diverse as his, he will undoubtedly add value to the organization and its partners. We look forward to seeing how he performs and wish him all the best as he prepares for this feat."
While talking about his latest stint Chirag commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity given to me, and I am eager to start working at Sociowash. I have admired its work and partners for a long time now, and they have always encouraged the highest quality of work and culture.” He further added, "As the new business head, I will try to incorporate my philosophy of 'Collaborate, Integrate, and Activate' into Sociowash's ever-growing ecosystem that they have developed and maintained for years.