Sociowash appoints Chirag Sangai as Business Head - Mumbai

While talking about his latest stint Chirag commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity given to me, and I am eager to start working at Sociowash. I have admired its work and partners for a long time now, and they have always encouraged the highest quality of work and culture.” He further added, "As the new business head, I will try to incorporate my philosophy of 'Collaborate, Integrate, and Activate' into Sociowash's ever-growing ecosystem that they have developed and maintained for years.