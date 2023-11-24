Sociowash Mumbai onboards Amisha Gulati as business head

Gulati was previously working as the executive vice president at Schbang.
Sociowash has appointed Amisha Gulati as its new business head to lead Mumbai operations. Amisha will be responsible for driving the growth of Sociowash, both from new business and operations perspectives.
With over 13 years of experience as a seasoned marketing professional, Amisha possesses expertise on both the agency and client sides of the industry. She has previously worked with agencies like Schbang and Glitch and streaming platform ZEE5.
In her role as business head at Sociowash, Gulati will report directly to the co-founders, Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai. Her multifaceted role includes client relationship management, championing award-winning campaigns, P&L management and fostering a collaborative culture within the organisation.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash commented on the appointment, "We are strengthening our core team to align with the company’s goal of global expansion. We are thrilled to welcome Amisha to our team of creative and energetic individuals. With her extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that Amisha will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of Sociowash Mumbai."
Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, added, “Amisha’s success and leadership in previous roles underscores her ability to drive growth and innovation within the agency. Her strategic vision and industry insights will undoubtedly elevate our innovative solutions. We're excited about the positive impact she will bring to the team and look forward to achieving new milestones together.”
Gulati said, "As Business Head of Mumbai, I plan to grow the business manifold while building campaigns that the team and clients will be proud of. Consistently achieving creative excellence while transforming business will be my main goal, which ties in with Sociowash’s mission to ‘Add Value’. We have some very talented people with lots of enthusiasm and passion and I intend to fuel that passion in the right direction."